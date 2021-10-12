A man identified as Jalang'o revealed he set up a waterpoint for people in his community as a way of giving back

The comedian said he had tanks worth 15k litres that were holding water in his village home yet he was hardly at home

His fans commended him for his huge heart and compassion in helping others and making life easier for people in his village

Comedian turned politician Felix Odiwuor popularly known as Jalang'o has thrilled people in his community after setting up a water point outside his village to cater for those walking long distances in search of water.

The comedian shared a video showing off his huge palatial home and a tap set up outside his fenced compound.

Jalango's kind gesture

"When I was building my village home, I put up tanks with 10k litres and 5k litres. You see most of the time I am not in the house or I just come over during the weekend. So we decided how we can make the community happy. So we came and decided to create a water point. What used to hurt me was I would see people going to fetch water in the river yet there was water here (in his compound)," he said.

Fans reactions

His fans applauded him for his benevolence. Here are some of the comments from the post:

@yvone Ochieng commented:

"Heavy J has a big heart, may God continue expanding your territories."

@P2 Brown added:

"You're such a blessed person Jalang'o, God brought you for others. May you be blessed unconditionally."

@Top LuoMan said:

"Nobody has ever inspired me and motivated me in this life more than Jalas. May God cover this dude and give him the best he could ever wish for. He's surely my role model any day anytime."

@Eusebia Theresa commented:

"That is so generous of you Jalas! I wish all people would just do little things like that to their fellow neighbours and I hope those around your house are appreciating your effort."

@Benard Otom said:

"I am glad you drank the water Jalas, thank you so much for being a consumer of your own development. Some guys give to the community what they cannot even put into their mouths."

