FCT, Abuja- The Senate has approved an amendment to the Electoral Act, which provides that political parties would henceforth use only the direct mode of primaries to elect candidates for elections.

The Nation reports that the Senate had earlier approved a provision in the Electoral Bill that allowed parties to use either direct or indirect mode of primaries in nominating candidates for elections during primaries.

The resolutions of the Upper Chamber followed a motion titled: “Motion for recommittal” sponsored by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North).

Senate amended the Electoral Act and approved direct primaries for political parties. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

Source: Legit.ng