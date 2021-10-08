The proposed 2022 budget to the National Assembly is titled Budget of Economic Growth and Sustainability

President Buhari in his presentation noted he is committed to inclusive development, rebuilding of the country

In reaction, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan promised he will ensure that the budget is passed by the end of 2021.

Despite the fact Nigeria has Economic Financial Crime Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission two agencies fully funded, the Aso Rock has earmarked N7.34 million for anti-corruption in 2022.

This is contained in the 2022 budget proposal presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, 7th October 2021.

The item listed under the State House budget reads in part, code 22021017 Anti-corruption N7,341,583.

The President also budgeted N7.18 million for the payment of legal charges while N33.25 million was earmarked for financial consulting.

Also, to fight against service failure by ensuring that organs of government in Nigeria deliver to citizens and other residents in the country, N14.89 million is budgeted for SERVICOM.

The state budget also with a code number of 23050103, monitoring and evaluation item will gulp N35.5 million.

Also, Aso Rock will be spending N35.41 million for sewerage charges.

The item with a code number 22020206 has always been a regular feature of state house budget.

The theme of The proposed 2022 budgett

The president speaking during the presentation said the budget would help his administration improve on its effort to develop the nation.

He also said his administration has been steady on its infrastructural drive and aims at investing in critical infrastructure, strengthening infrastructure, reducing poverty, among others.

In his speech, President Buhari themed the 2022 budget as the "Budget of Economic Growth and Sustainability.

