Political analysts say Accord Party's Godwin Maduka from Umuchukwu in Orumba South local government area, is a force to reckon with in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.

Maduka is a Nigerian-American doctor, businessman, and philanthropist, and the founder of Las Vegas Pain Institute and Medical Center in the United States.

Dr. Maduka has been described as a force to reckon with in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election. Photo credit: Godwin Maduka

Source: Facebook

He is also a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant and a formidable politician capable of springing up surprises.

Below are 11 reasons why Maduka should not be taken for granted in the forthcoming polls.

1. Dr. Godwin Maduka will break the grip of godfatherism (one of the greatest threats to democracy in Nigeria) which has been prevalent in Anambra state for decades. He will owe no allegiance to anyone, group or groups.

2. Maduka is solely funding his governorship campaign. He is not indebted to anyone and would not use Anambra state funds to service debts when elected.

3. He has tasted both poverty and affluence at extreme. As a palm wine tapper during his formative years, he fell off from a palm tree eight times.

4. He believes in the votes of the masses, thus does not rely on rigging elections to win the governorship contests. He has visited the 326 wards/polling units during this campaign before the insecurity, including riverine areas in Anambra state.

5. He is well travelled having visited over 100 countries with a visa-free passport. He is a bridge between Ndi Anambra and the international community.

6. He singlehandedly boosted the GDP of Anambra state investing over 400 million dollars in the state.

7. He is on the verge of entering the Guinness Book of Records for singlehandedly building massive infrastructure for his community which has elevated it from the hitherto rustics to a modern city and also named it Umuchukwu.

8. With his vast international contacts, links, and connections, he has vowed to develop Anambra state with funds attracted from the diaspora.

9. He has been a popular philanthropist long before he joined the governorship race having built a 17 storey medical research center, churches, hospitals, petrol stations, markets, 80 bungalows for widows, motorable roads, police station and barracks, courts, offer scholarships, etc

10. He has no political baggage and is not associated with any business scam or academic fraud.

11. Prior to joining the race, he was listed among the top 100 men of Success in Las Vegas and also rated the No.1 pain doctor in the world.

How Maduka picked Sir Obi Kenneth Ifeatu as running mate

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Maduka officially unveiled his running mate at an interactive press conference held on Wednesday, August 11.

Maduka's running mate is Sir Kenneth Ifeatu Obi, a director in a medical company and also a director in an oil servicing firm.

He is a devout Anglican, who had vied for the House of Representatives seat in 2015.

