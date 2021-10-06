The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) have revealed the plot by opposition All Progressives Congress ahead of Anambra Guber elections

Evangelist Chinedu Obigwe, the national coordinator of the party claimed the ruling party and its candidate are not sure of victory

Obigwe, therefore, urged voters to vote wisely and not sell their vote through bribery from candidates who are too desperate to get power

Awka, Anambra state- The ruling party in Anambra state, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has accused the opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to rig the forthcoming governorship election.

Legit.ng gathered that the national coordinator of APGA media warriors forum, Evangelist Chinedu Obigwe, has said that APC and its candidate are afraid of a free and fair contest and are resorting to clandestine and crooked methods to achieve victory in the Saturday, November 6, election.

Obigwe, in a statement issued in Awka, claimed that the APC and its candidate, Andy Uba, are aware that their chances of winning the guber election was very slim, ‘hence their reason for plotting desperately to have an easy ride to rig the election, The Sun News reported.

APGA is accusing APC of planning to rig the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra state. Photo credit: Soludo TV

Source: Facebook

He advised Anambra voters to remain vigilant, noting that killers are allegedly being sponsored to maim and kill.

Obigwe said:

“They want to frighten us ahead of the November 6th governorship election for them to have an easy ride in rigging the election. We must not give up and we must not chicken out of our resolve to thwart their evil plan of rigging the election. God forbid bad thing for APC to take over Anambra State but if by any means such happens in our state, what we are witnessing currently will be a child’s play to what will we witness under their government.”

He advised Anambra voters to stand their ground and reject those desperate for power at all cost.

Source: Legit.ng