A video recently emerged on social media in which a man could be seen walking on crates of eggs in a vehicle and none cracked

The man surprised many social media users who couldn't explain how he was able to walk on crates of eggs without cracking any

Social media users decided to joke about the video while some wondered why he chose to walk on the items when there was enough space in the vehicle

A man has got people talking on social media after walking on crates of eggs and none of them cracked.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @ijeomadaisy, the man could be seen loading eggs inside a truck. As he carried crates of eggs in his hands, to load in the truck, the man walked on the ones already loaded in the vehicle.

The man wowed many after walking on crates in a viral video. Photo credit: @ijeomadaisy

Captioning the video, @ijeomadaisy wrote:

"Can anyone explain how he’s able to walk on crates of eggs and none of them cracked?"

What social media users are saying

Many social media users were surprised after watching the video and some of them joked about it as they couldn't explain how the man was able to walk on crates of eggs and none cracked.

Reacting, an Instagram user with the handle @bolukorede said:

"It's physics... the curved shape of the eggs distributes pressure evenly all over the shell and makes them very strong..."

@momingathome wrote:

"Must he even walk on the eggs?? All that space that his leg could have entered, he didn't walk there, abegy."

@em_uko commented:

"As long as the eggs are placed upwards and not sideways it can't crack."

@barcadini wrote:

"The osmotic distribution from the surface of the egg is proportional to the frictional density generated from the slipper while climbing the truck. However this is only possible while the trucks velocity is equal to zero. Now the moment the velocity increases, that is if the truck starts moving it becomes impossible. You must have reached a level of complete madness to understand the theory."

@mubbyfabrics said:

"No be juji be this?"

Young lady wows many by walking on bottle

In other news, a video of a young white lady doing Bottle Challenge has got people talking on social media as Crate Challenge continued to gain momentum.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @krakstv, the young lady walked on nine bottles that were placed on a staircase and table.

She stepped on one bottle after the other with utmost carefulness as people gathered to watch her display amazing skills.

