Popular Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has joined singer Simi’s Nobody Like Woman social media challenge

The movie star noted hurtful words hurled at her because she is a woman including how people credit her source of income to sleeping with men

In reaction to this, the controversial actress noted that some of these women are actually responsible for feeding men

Nigerian actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has joined several women to share the hurtful words that have been said to them as they partake in singer Simi’s Nobody Like Woman challenge.

The film star noted that people often questioned her source of money and even wondered about how she was able to buy a house.

According to Etinosa, these critics accused her of making money through sleeping with men, aka ‘clitocurrency’.

Some of us feed the men - Etinosa speaks

To shed more light on her post, the actress replied a fan who noted that Etinosa was a hard worker who had even done jobs with NNPC in the past.

To corroborate the fan’s claims, the actress added that people were unaware that people like her are the ones who feed men.

In her words:

“Them no know say some of us, na we dey feed men sef.”

Social media users react

Etinosa’s reaction to the fan’s comment soon went viral online and it has raised mixed comments from members of the online community.

Legit.ng has gathered some of their reactions below:

Mhizgold853:

“But really the way we quick to judge women when they win is so bad ♀️ come on some of us work so hard for every dime celebrate people's win without judgement.”

Foodie_that_cooks:

“No be lie na most women be bread winners but them no dey loud am #nobodylikewoman.”

Sbn_michael:

There are women actually working hard and making money for themselves. And I don’t think it’s a bad thing for a man to do things for a lady. Y’all should chill. Even if na man buy her the house ehen? So person man no fit do things for him babe again?”

Missamusa:

“Feed man, brag about it. Men that have been feeding us for years never sneeze sef how much more talk. Women need to do better abeg.”

Penuel2021:

“Men feeder, una well-done o. .”

Actress Etinosa loses father

Popular Nollywood star, Etinosa has been thrown into mourning following the tragic death of her beloved father, Engineer S.O.

The actress took to her Instagram page with a blank post through which she expressed the pain and grief she is passing through.

Etinosa still expressed shock over the fact that she lost her dad and disclosed that she saw him weeks before his death and had even made preparations for his return to her house.

