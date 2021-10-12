Nollywood star and humanitarian, Tonto Dikeh, may be one of Nigeria's most controversial celebrities, but it certainly does not change the fact that when it comes to ankara fashion, she is unarguably a queen.

The mother of one over the past few years has built quite the reputation for herself as an ankara lover and it shows in how effortlessly she slays in creations by her favourite designer, Bibi Christophers.

The actress is an ankara lover. Photo credit: @tontolet

Source: UGC

From cutout styles to impressive structured peplum designs, Dikeh will have you shopping for ankara in a heartbeat, with the way she pulls off these looks.

Some months ago, Legit.ng compiled a list of ankara looks the film star has rocked in the past.

Well, she isn't stopping and we are certainly not complaining.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In this article, we highlight six ankara styles Tonto Dikeh has rocked and she definitely pulled off each look in impressive ways.

Check them out below:

1. Minister of happiness

2. You're never fully dressed without a smile

3. Mask up

4. Goddess in blue

5. Ambassador Tonto

6. Mama Africa

Ankara mini dresses

One of the easiest ways to rock ankara prints in casual and more girly styles is making a fitted mini dress out of these vibrant and colourful fabrics.

Not only is it versatile - as one can pair them with different kinds of shoes, jackets and tops as well - but it also gives off that perfect girl vibes to the woman in love with feminine looks.

Over the past few days, actress, Nancy Isime, and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ex-housemate, Saskay, served some major style goals in their various ankara mini dresses.

Ankara fashion with a modern touch

African prints have unarguably risen to the top of the lists of fabrics in high demand across the globe.

Over the last decade, ankara has become internationally recognised on the runway and it comes as no surprise how almost every fashion enthusiast wants a piece of the pie.

Gone are the days when ankara styles were limited to certain styles that mostly had to do with church and wedding events.

These days, a lot more people have brought their personalities and style creativities into the ankara trend and we love to see it.

Source: Legit