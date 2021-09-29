One of the easiest ways to rock ankara prints in casual and more girly styles is making a fitted mini dress out of these vibrant and colourful fabrics.

Ankara mini dresses are fun to rock. Photo credit: @nancyisimeofficial, @officialsaskay, @lindaosifo

Not only is it versatile - as one can pair them with different kinds of shoes, jackets and tops as well - but it also gives off that perfect girl vibes to the woman in love with feminine looks.

Over the past few days, actress, Nancy Isime, and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ex-housemate, Saskay, served some major style goals in their various ankara mini dresses.

As is always the case, we won't be surprised if photos of style recreations pop up soon.

In light of this, Legit.ng has curated a list of seven celebrities who have rocked this trend in fabulous ways.

Check them out below:

1. Nancy Isime

2. Saskay

3. Bisola

4. Sharon Ooja

5. Linda Osifo

6. Ini Dima-Okojie

7. Bimbo Ademoye

Ankara with a modern touch

African prints have unarguably risen to the top of the lists of fabrics in high demand across the globe.

Over the last decade, ankara has become internationally recognised on the runway and it comes as no surprise how almost every fashion enthusiast wants a piece of the pie.

Gone are the days when ankara styles were limited to certain styles that mostly had to do with church and wedding events.

These days, a lot more people have brought their personalities and style creativities into the ankara trend and we love to see it.

Kim Kardashian-inspired look

When it comes to artistic expression in fashion, there obviously is no limit to how daring people can get with their choice of outfits.

Recall that Kim Kardashian - among others - caused quite a buzz when she showed up at the Met Gala in an all-black ensemble.

While Kardashian West, 41, is known for baring it all on the red carpet, this year, she arrived at the star-studded event in a black Balenciaga look that covered up her entire body.

Well, while others thought it crazy to have one's head all covered up, it appears there are those who loved it very much and have created designs inspired by the buzzworthy look.

