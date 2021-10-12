Nigerians have been told by Femi Adesina that President Buhari's administration has performed very for the country

Going further, the special adviser said the government is on track to fulfil all the promises of the current administration

Specifically, he said it would be a lie for anybody to say that the government has not done well for the nation

The special adviser to the president, Femi Adesina has said that the Muhammadu Buhari government has delivered quite well on its mandate to Nigerians.

He said that the regime’s performance was being assessed by an external, neutral body and so far, has been rated favourably.

Femi Adesina says security situation today better than 2015. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Adesina said this on Monday while speaking on the Channels Television programme, Politics Today.

While fielding questions from about the ongoing two-day Mid-Term Ministerial Performance Review Retreat organised to assess progress made towards the achievement of the nine key priorities of the Buhari regime, Adesina said that the regime was on track in delivering on its mandate to Nigerians.

He said, “Yes, we have delivered on our promise to Nigerians. There are certain areas where the delivery is higher than in some areas. But for anybody to say it has been a complete failure, that will be a lie.

“In some areas, we may not have performed well like in other areas. There were three main promises and these promises were expanded into nine priority areas.

“One, we met an insecure country. We went at it and there was some stability and after a while, it exploded again and became hydra-headed. Before, the insurgency was the only issue, but now banditry, kidnapping and cultism came in. So, it’s a serious issue.

