At least six girls who were kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents have escaped from from the bondage of the terrorists.

The girls between 20 to 25 years were abducted at Chibok, Borno state and Hong town in Adamawa state during attacks

The commissioner of women affairs in Borno state, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo presented the women and children

Maiduguri - Amid ongoing onslaught by the Nigerian military on the insurgents in the northern region, six girls escaped from the den of Boko Haram with nine children and one pregnant.

According to Sahara Reporters, Borno state governor, Prof Babagana Zulum received the girls on Monday, October 11, at the Musa Usman Secretariat, Maiduguri.

Governor Babagana Zulum received six women and nine children who escaped from Boko Haram terrorists. Photo credit: The Governor of Borno State

Source: Facebook

Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, the commissioner for women affairs confirming the development said the girls aged between 20 to 25 years trekked through the Sambisa Forest for about six hours before they were rescued by security operatives.

It was gathered that the victims who were freed at Buni Yadi axis of Yobe state, got abducted at Chibok, Borno state and Hong town in Adamawa state during attacks in northeast Nigeria, The Punch added.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Three were kidnapped on Takulashu village of Chibok on October 3, 2020, while the other ones were abducted on May 5, 2021.

Nigerian army hands over Chibok cchoolgirl to Zulum

Earlier, the governor of Borno state on Saturday, August 14, received from the Nigerian Army a Chibok schoolgirl, Hassana Adamu, alongside her children.

The handover was done by the commander, 26 Taskforce Brigade, Brigadier General DR Dantani in Gwoza town.

A Facebook post by the governor noted that Hassana was one of over 200 schoolgirls abducted at a Government Secondary School in Chibok on April 14, 2014, by Boko Haram insurgents.

Emotional photos as abducted Chibok schoolgirl reunites with her family

Meanwhile, Ruth Ngladar Pogu, one of the over 200 schoolgirls abducted seven years ago at the Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state has finally been reunited with her family.

This was made known via a statement shared on the official Facebook page of Borno state governor on Saturday, August 7.

Zulum at the Government House in Maiduguri received Ruth alongside someone she was said to have married during her captivity.

Source: Legit