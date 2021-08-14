Successful operations by Nigerian Army especially in the northeast are forcing terrorists to surrender themselves

One of the gains of such surrender is the discovery of a Chibok schoolgirl, Hassana Adamu, by troops

Hassana and her children were on Saturday, August 14, handed over to Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state

Gwoza, Borno - The governor of Borno, Professor Babagana Zulum, on Saturday, August 14, received from the Nigerian Army a Chibok schoolgirl, Hassana Adamu, alongside her children.

The handover was done by the commander, 26 Taskforce Brigade, Brigadier General DR Dantani in Gwoza town, Channels TV reports.

A Facebook post by the governor noted that Hassana was one of over 200 schoolgirls abducted at a Government Secondary School in Chibok on April 14, 2014, by Boko Haram insurgents.

She was one of the schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram insurgents in 2014 (Photo: Professor Engr. Babagana Umara Zulum, FNSE, Mni)

Source: Facebook

The Borno governor said from the town he moved to Bama, "undertaking humanitarian activities" after returning from northern Borno where he "spent five days for humanitarian interventions."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Emotional photos as abducted Chibok schoolgirl reunites with her family

Meanwhile, Ruth Ngladar Pogu, one of the over 200 schoolgirls abducted seven years ago at the Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state had finally been reunited with her family.

Legit.ng gathered that this was made known via a statement shared on the official Facebook page of Zulum, on Saturday, August 7.

Zulum at the Government House in Maiduguri received Ruth alongside someone she was said to had married during her captivity.

Accoridng to him, both Ruth and the reported husband surrendered themselves to the Nigerian military on July 28, 2021, at a location in Bama axis.

Malam Isa Gusau, the governor’s spokesman, revealed that Zulum welcomed the abducted Chibok girl in the presence of her overwhelmed parents who reunited with their daughter.

The governor explained that the feat was made possible through collaboration between the state government, Nigerian army, and sister agencies.

The mother, who saw her daughter for the first time in seven years, expressed gratitude to God and the government for making it possible for her return.

Ruth dressed in a purple hijab during the ceremony was spotted with a boy who has been identified as her son.

Source: Legit Newspaper