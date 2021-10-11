Presidential aide, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, has reacted to a report insinuating that a clash is brewing between VP Osinbajo and APC leader Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - The presidency has debunked a media report claiming Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is on a collision course with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The report further claimed that the vice president is pushing to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The presidency has dismissed a report claiming VP Osinbajo and APC leader Bola Tinubu are on a collision course ahead of the 2023 elections. Photo credit: Ojudu Babafemi

In a statement posted on his Facebook page on Monday, October 11, President Buhari's special adviser on political matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, described the report as "divisive"

He said the vice president is not "aware of this or endorse this kind of a divisive engagement and news reports."

The presidential aide added:

"Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are members of same party. Osinbajo regards Tinubu as a respected leader of a political family to which he belongs and will therefore not for any reason endorse an endeavor that seeks to pitch them against each other.

"We are not unaware of some people who may want to foist a crack among our leaders. Such an attempt is abortive. Osinbajo and Tinubu's relationship dates way back and it shall continue to wax strong."

Senator Ojudu also said that his attention was also drawn to a TV programme where "two persons supposedly representing Asiwaju Support Group and Osinbajo Support Group were pitched against each other."

He called on individuals and media houses engaged in such acts to desist from doing so.

The presidential aide said any attempt to foist a crack between Vice President Osinbajo and Tinubu will fail.

He said:

"The APC remains one single, indivisible party and Osinbajo remains a loyal member of the party who respects both the party structure as well as its leadership."

INEC yet to approve 2023 politicking

The presidential aide added that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not " given a go-ahead yet for politicking towards 2023.

He added that as a law-abiding citizen, the vice president will not engage in any campaign-related act "until INEC blows the whistle"

Ojudu also noted that Osinbajo has not indicated an interest in the 2023 elections.

Though there are strong speculations that Tinubu is interested in succeeding President Buhari, the former Lagos governor has not publicly declared interest in the presidency.

