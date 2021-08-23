Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria's vice president, has dissociated himself from the presidential campaign posters circulating online

Osinbajo made the clarifications on the evening of Monday, August 23, in a statement issued by his special assistant on media, Laolu Akande

According to him, he has not declared intention to contest for the presidential election in 2023 as being speculated

Aso-Rock, Abuja - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Monday, August 23, denied distributing his presidential campaign posters ahead of the 2023 general election.

Osinbajo made this known in a statement sent to Legit.ng by senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, office of the vice president, Laolu Akande.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo cleared the air on alleged presidential ambition. Credit: Yemi Osinbajo.

He said he is not in any way connected with the distribution and deployment of any 2023 political posters whether on the streets or in online videos, banners and the like on social media.

The statement read:

"There has again been a flurry of activities, such as the release of campaign style promotional videos, banners in the social media and even the deployment of political posters in some parts of the country, including the FCT and Kano, insinuating that the vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has joined the 2023 presidential race.

"The office of the vice president wishes to reiterate a statement on the same subject, made earlier in May this year. The office of the vice president is not in any way connected with the distribution and deployment of any 2023 political posters whether on the streets or in online videos, banners and the like on social media. All these are simply needless distractions from the urgent tasks of governance needed in our country at this time."

Akande noted that Osinbajo has not declared any interest whatsoever in the 2023 election, adding that his principal is rather focused on working in his capacity as vice president in the current administration to address all the compelling issues in the country and concerns of Nigerians, including finding effective and lasting solutions to the security challenges and working to further boost the economy.

He added:

"We ask that people desist from such publications while we all deal together with the challenges confronting us as Nigerians, and resolve them for the benefit of our people, and the enthronement of peace and prosperity in the land."

Osinbajo-Ganduje presidential posters flood Kano street

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that campaign poster purportedly depicting the picture of Osinbajo and Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje as candidates for the presidency has reportedly been sighted in Kano ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

It was reported that the posters were seen at some strategic locations across the state including Airport road roundabout, Ahamdu Bello way by Shekarau house.

The posters were also sighted at Murtala Muhammad way, Kano club roundabout, and Independence way roundabout among others.

