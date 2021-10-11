Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s recently held concert in Texas left some of his fans struggling over a piece of cloth

The singer had thrown his sweaty towel into the crowd and a group of concert goers fought over it

They eventually divided the towel with a lighter and one of the fans noted that she wants to be buried with it

Nigerian music star, Wizkid, has continued to thrill fans abroad on his tour. Not only have they been pleased to see him perform, others also got lucky enough to get a piece of his personal possessions.

Just recently, during the singer’s concert in Texas, Wizkid threw his sweaty towel into the huge crowd and it caused a bit of ruckus.

In videos making the rounds on social media, a group of excited ladies struggled to claim possession of the singer’s towel.

After series of arguments about who caught the towel or who the singer actually meant to give, the ladies eventually decided to divide it.

Seeing as there was no scissors nearby, the concert goers finally separated the piece of cloth using a lighter.

One of the ladies who was lucky enough to get a piece of the singer’s cloth noted that when she dies, she would want to be buried with it.

See the trending video below:

Social media users react

The video of the ladies struggling over Wizkid’s sweaty piece of cloth raised mixed reactions from members of the online community.

A number of them noted that they could never be that star struck over a celebrity. Legit.ng has gathered some of their reactions below:

Miz_lorita:

“ i no blame them me self fit Mumu for Ronaldo.”

Tallbosschick:

“Because of towel?”

Favour_evatipcy:

“Wetin dey go use am do .”

Edykelv95:

“I’m embarrassed on their behalf .”

Amoksybabe:

“They have finally made it in life. ”

Blazelight78:

“I can't do this for any human on earth .”

Pelkad7:

“We different sha. ... No artist fit make me hyper as I dey self if Jesus waka I go waka pass expect if he go help me out sha .”

Interesting.

Wizkid reunites with big sister in US after 2 years apart

Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid, has finally reunited with his elder sister, Yetunde Awoniyi, popularly known as Yteetec on Instagram after 2 years.

The music star had his high profile concert in Houston in the United States on October 10, 2021, where he delivered hits from his wave-making album, Made In Lagos.

After the concert, Wizkid met backstage with his sister and they shared lovely moments together once again.

