The family bond was shared again as Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid meets his sister Yetunde after two years of seeing each other

The siblings met during Wizkid's concert in Houston, United States and it was an emotional moment for them

Yetunde shared the photo with her brother and fans have been commenting on their beautiful photo of them

Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid, has finally reunited with his elder sister, Yetunde Awoniyi, popularly known as, Yteetec on Instagram after 2 years of meeting.

Wizkid meets his sister again after 2 years. Credit: @wizkidayo @thetattleroomng

The music star had his high profile concert in Houston in the United States on October 10, 2021 where he delivered hits from his wave-making album, Made In Lagos.

After the concert, Wizkid met backstage with his sister and they shared lovely moments together once again.

The biological siblings from the same mother and father shared a loving hug and smiled upon meeting again.

Yetunde shared the photo on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"After 2 years. Good to see you blood."

Fans reaction

Nigerians have commented on the lovely Wizkid's photo with his sister and many claiming they never knew he had a sibling. But they showered them with lovely messages.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Cheta_chukwu_:

"Omo I come dey wonder if im get siblings sef."

Wali____:

"This guy true true no send anybody oh."

Gr8emmy_:

"Family is Everything."

Gingerxso:

"She must be so proud."

Mariu_king:

"So wizkid get sister."

Deenaade:

"It’s the sibling hug for me"

Masky__snr:

"Am big wiz brother too but dem never inform wiz."

Wizkid and family return to Lagos after months away

After staying for several months away in the United Kingdom, Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid has returned to Lagos for the festive season with his family.

Wizkid returned with his third baby mama, Jada, and their son Zion, a video sighted on his Instastory captured the singer with his little boy warmly tucked in his arms.

Fans have welcomed their Starboy and his family back to the country and showered them with beautiful messages.

Source: Legit