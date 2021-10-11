A young lady from Cape Town has recently become the owner of a lux car model after buying her first one just six months ago

She broadcast the news on Instagram and shared an image of herself standing next to her new whip with a happy smile on her face

Her followers are sending messages of congratulations her way and are proud of the quick progress she is making

Taishal Bailey from Cape Town took to Instagram to share an accomplishment that she is super proud of. The young lady announced that she upgraded to a new car just six months after buying her first one.

Cape Town lady, Taishal, shows off her new and upgraded car. Image: Taishal Bailey/Instagram

She captioned the post:

"March 2021, I got my very first set of wheels that I purchased all on my own. Thursday 30th September 2021, I upgraded. God has been on my side and definitely hard work!! #ALLGLORYTOGOD."

The young lady has close to 10,000 followers on the platform and many have sent her messages of congrats. The post is receiving major attention with close to 3,000 likes and 150 comments.

nil_eacim:

"Congratulations honey!"

rashieda_osman:

"Congratulations."

nariema6:

"Wow, congratulations girl."

savannah.feeke.fortune:

"Congratulations, lovely!"

lynneisaacs:

"So proud of you boo."

