BBNaija season 6 finalist, Angel, has discussed her times in Biggie's house and life after the show

The reality star discussed her game plan and friendship with other ex-housemates while revealing her only regret in the house

Angel made it known that she was a Chapel prefect while she was in high school but now has 11 tattoos

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye finalist, Angel, during a recent interview with Bellanaija, discussed her time in Biggie's house and how she has become so busy since she got out.

Angel said she was a Chapel prefect. Credit: theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Angel made it known that she is complex and there were many layers to her.

"Angel is complex, there are layers of me you have to unveil to understand me. there is a certain stereotype based on how I dress my tattoos I have eleven of them I just be like one bad girl."

I had no game plan

She further said she did not have any game plan going into the Big Brother house:

"I did not have a game plan going into the house I just went into the house and did me. I brought the energy into the house. I did not have a game plan. I just realized my strategy worked for me I stuck with it."

"I have a very small circle of friends, it doesn't affect my game in the house, I didn't attach myself to anybody in the house aside from Cross. I was nominated for eviction only once while in the house.

"There was a lot of attaching and detaching with Cross I don't wanna be too attached to him."

What Angel misses about Biggie's house

Angel further said that she had no regrets over the things she did in the house aside from the Jackie B and Maria situation.

On the things she missed in the Big Brother house she said:

"I missed Biggie's voice and him reassuring me. they do tell me I'm Biggie's baby. Biggies was always making sure I was ok the arts in the house were superb, I met the interior decoration so when I buy my house that my plug for the interiors."

She finally revealed that she was a chapel perfect in high school and a lot of people don't know that part of her.

Watch the full interview below:

Fans reactions

A number of fans have reacted to Angel's interview and dropped some good comments.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Adesewa429:

"Very smart even with words. Love d interview was just smiling d whole time.plus everything were facts."

Mahmi_zee:

"Atleast she nor get memory loss."

Evalynn125287:

"Next year we neeed more people like angel and cross real twists!!!!!"

Source: Legit