Billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana has treated BBNaija finalists, Whitemoney and Angel to a fun night in Abuja

Obi Cubana also received music star, Zlatan Ibile in what looked like a night to remember for the celebrities

Fans have reacted to Obi Cubana's hosting of the BBNaija stars and Zlatan as they offered prayer for them

Billionaire businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana is giving Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye stars, Whitemoney and Angel a time to remember in Abuja.

Obi Cubana hangs out with Whitemoney, Angel and Zlatan. Credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

Obi Cubana who appeared in a simple yellow shirt shared photos of his meeting with the BBNaija stars on his verified Instagram page as they prepare for a big night of fun.

He captioned the photos as:

"We are gearing up for A Night To Remember @theangeljbsmith @whitemoney_ @hustleandbustle.ng tonight #manoftheyear2021."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

See the post below:

The billionaire also shared a video of Whitemoney giving his fans some vibe ahead of the show and code-mixing the shoutout with the Igbo language.

Watch the video below:

Obi Cubana shared another post with music star, Zlatan Ibile who also attended the Man of the year event as they exchanged pleasantries upon the arrival of Zlatan.

Watch the video below:

Fans reaction

Fans and celebrity friends of the billionaire and the stars that attended his event have commented on the posts he shared.

Legit.ng brought you some of their comments, read below:

Djspicey:

"Man of the year Odogwu"

Juan.okeke:

"So angel no wear bra go there."

Winifred_mozie

"Man on the year and my two favs best picture in the internet today."

Odogwudavidofficial.2021:

"Boss man❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ oh angel look so beautiful."

Nekyhill:

"Humility is what graced u white and u will continue to soar higher."

Glowie6987:

"Mazi forget u get content abeg."

Autonomous_man:

"Congrats big boss, celebrate am for me boss."

How I made my first million, Obi Cubana reveals secret of his success

Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana has spoken about how he rose to become a successful businessman.

The socialite encouraged Nigerians to put in hard work in whatever they do because their efforts will definitely pay off.

Obi Cubana said he made his first N1 million naira in Abuja after his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Scheme, he disclosed that the money was earned from profits he got when he served as a real estate agent.

Source: Legit.ng