A lady serving party food soup with kettles has got massive reactions on social media as her video went viral

In the short clip, the lady poured ewedu and gbegiri from different kettles into many white plates sitting on the table

Among those who reacted were people who believed her out-of-the-box method works as it engenders neatness

The video of a lady serving food in a very unconventional way shared by @instablog9ja has got many Nigerians talking on social media.

Using kettles knowing for serving water or boiling it, the lady poured ewedu and gbegiri into different plates laid out on the table.

Many people praised the lady for thinking out of the box. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Very efficient

The method proves efficient as it allows serving the soup easier in a neat manner. The content went straight into the plates without staining the table sheet.

To serve the ewedu and gbegiri, she had the soups in two different kettles. After pouring the former in, she went ahead to dish the gbegiri.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 51,000 likes with more than 3,000 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

africanflamingo_ said:

"If ‘Think out of the box’ was a woman. Makes her food serving neater and faster."

greeneyedante said:

"Necessity is the mother of innovation. But Watch the whole of lagos as they begin to serve fried rice and stew from kettle in 3,2,1."

aphroditedoll_ said:

"Actually pretty smart. Not as messy as using a spoon."

official_rubyjayjay said:

"So far the food tastes nice and the dishing is not messy ejor abami fi kpomo si."

pealz_effyoung said:

"Nahhhh, won’t have that taste the spoon will give. Who send her???"

jayishfh said:

"I’m just trying to imagine how she’s going to wash the kettle."

