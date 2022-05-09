Barack Obama shared a loving tribute to his wife Michelle on social media, including a sweet family photo with daughters Sasha and Malia

In the tribute, Obama called Michelle a wonderful mother and role model to people around the globe

On the other hand, the former first lady shared a post celebrating her own mother Marian Robinson

Former US president Barack Obama has taken a moment to celebrate his wife, Michelle Obama, on Mother's Day.

Barack Obama pens sweet tribute to wife Michelle. Photo: Barrack Obama.

On Sunday, May 8, Obama went on social media to share a sweet family photo that depicted the couple smiling alongside their two daughters, Sasha and Malia.

Barack honours Michelle Obama

In his caption, he shared a touching message honouring the mother of his children.

Dressed casually in a button-down shirt and khakis, Obama had his arms around his daughters as he stood alongside them in the peaceful outdoor setting.

"Happy Mother's Day! I hope you all let the mums and mother-figures in your life know how much they mean to you. @MichelleObama, thank you for being a wonderful mother and role model to our daughters and to so many others around the world," he wrote.

On her side, Michelle took the opportunity to thank a special someone on Mother’s Day in her Instagram post.

The former first lady dedicated the post to her own mother, Marian Robinson.

The pic features a throwback moment of Michelle and her mother, as well as Sasha and Malia as young kids.

“Happy #MothersDay! I'm so thankful for the love, guidance, and care that my mom has instilled in me. I’ve shared so much of her wisdom with my own daughters over the years.”

