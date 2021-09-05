Nigerian actress and film producer Regina Daniels has celebrated the birthday of her step son in an adorable fashion

The 20-year-old billionaire wife got the young handsome celebrant a MacBook Air gift and shared a video capturing the moment she handed the package to the lad

Regina described the young boy as respectful, peaceful, smart and intelligent and expressed her love for him

Nollywood actress and producer Regina Daniels treated her step son to a cute surprise as she marked his birthday.

Regina got the young lad a MacBook Air and penned a touching message for him on her Instagram page.

She described her step son as smart, respectful, intelligent and peaceful Photo Credit: @regina.daniels

The billionaire wife gushed about the celebrant's qualities and brilliance stating that the gift was her granting him his first request.

The 20-year-old lady while expressing her love for him added that the gift was to as well as celebrate him for passing his exams.

Regina shared a video of the sweet moment she gave the boy his birthday gift on her Instagram page.

Social media users gush

@idokotonia commented:

"Awww he looks so much like his father happy birthday son live long and prosper age graciously."

@thonia_oma reacted:

"Awwwn... He's indeed so calm and emotional. His calmness touches the heart at first sight. Happiest birthday dear."

@kokolet_afromama16 stated:

"Awwwww congratulations to him nd more fruitful and blessed years ahead...."

@smartalhaji99 said:

"Good family May ALLAH keep you together forever "Aameen "

@jartumkromah wrote:

"Thanks for being that supportive and caring mother's to many children as your age."

Regina Daniels say she doesn't want a daughter until she is ready to retire

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian film actress Regina Daniels had stated that she doesn't want a daughter until she is ready to retire.

The movie star who has a son, Munir, had taken to her Instagram page to reply to a post from a lady who does not want her daughter to have her attitude.

Stating her horoscope sign, Libra, the billionaire wife who recently started a fashion brand said that the attitude associated with the sign is the reason she does not want a daughter.

The actress might consider having one when she is ready to retire.

