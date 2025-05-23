A viral video captured a male photographer teaching a bride how to pose with her husband during a wedding shoot

The bride’s makeup artist shared the clip on TikTok, saying she couldn’t stop laughing at the photographer’s antics

The photographer demonstrated poses using the groom as a model to help the bride get the best shots, delighting viewers online

A funny video showed the moment a male photographer taught a bride how to post with her husband.

The photographer was working with the couple on the traditional wedding day shoot.

A male photographer shows the bride how she should pose with her husband on wedding day. Photo: @passymakeovers

The video was shared on TikTok by the bride’s makeup artist, @passymakeovers, who was contacted to glam the bride for the shoot.

She stated that she could not stop laughing when she saw what the photographer did.

The photographer went to the groom and demonstrated different poses for the bride to emulate during the shoot.

The viral video was captioned:

“I went for a wedding job, and I met this photographer. I couldn’t stop laughing.”

A male photographer teaches the bride how to pose. Photo: @passymakeovers

In the comment section, the lady shared what she observed about the photographer when she met him at the wedding.

Her words:

“He’s so funny and he’s nice too. He’s just doing his job. Anything to get good shots.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail photographer;s action during wedding shoot

The video went viral and garnered over 45,000 views on TikTok. Those who came across the video shared their thoughts on what the photographer did, while others shared their observations.

@Chioma Benedicta said:

"That’s Mr Ola, I knew him while I was serving in Enugu."

@chocobarbie21 said:

"Mr Ola. I know him very funny man."

@Rozzy's beauty place said:

"See as d man dey look am."

@cherrybaybee__ said:

"She later do am abi she no do?"

@Emmanuella said:

"Una dey look am??? Una no fit catch am keep for us??"

@Omakitchentales said:

"I first burst laugh."

@KellyGeorgeIV said:

"My mouth too bad so make I no talk."

@Lilian said:

"I'm sure he's just doing his job.. is not everybody is an agege."

@MAKEUP & JEWELRIES IN OWERRI said:

"Photographer abi possessedgrapher."

