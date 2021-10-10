There are concerns that the spate of insecurity and agitations in Nigeria could bring the country to its knees

FCT, Abuja - Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika (rtd), has warned that the spate of insecurity and the clamour for self-determination in parts of Nigeria could destabilise the country if urgent actions were not taken to address the challenges.

Ihejirika blamed the situation on mutual distrust, intolerance, poor socialisation, and deterioration of the value system, insisting that the crises facing the nation posed an existential threat to its unity and corporate existence.

Speaking at the Interfaith Roundtable on Building a Culture of Peace and Unity in Nigeria, which was organized by the Methodist Church in Abuja, Ihejirika observed that peace and stability could only be achieved when the causes of conflict in society are well-managed.

Vanguard newspaper quoted him as saying:

“The security situation and spate of security challenges in the country should give any reasonable and patriotic Nigerian a sense of worry and concern. More worrisome is the occasional clamour for self determination by a few individuals within some ethnic groups in the country.

“There is no doubt that the current situation is not the best. It poses a serious threat to our unity and corporate existence as a nation.

“As elders, community, and religious leaders, we can contribute to the efforts of government by helping to shape the opinion and reasoning of the people, especially our youths towards peace and unity in the country.”

VP Osinbajo speaks on challenges facing Nigeria

Meanwhile, Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has expressed optimism that Nigeria will overcome its present challenges.

Osinbajo stated this on Saturday, October 9 during an interactive session with top officials of Nigeria’s High Commission in the United Kingdom, held at the Abuja House residence of the High Commissioner in London.

He further stated that citizens at home and in the diaspora should promote the message of one country.

