A 79-year-old man was stopped for speeding, but the police soon realised that he was not okay

David lamented how he was having a bad day and had tried to hook up his new TV to make his sick wife happy

After understanding his plight, the police went to his home and helped him with the problem

A man was stopped by police for speeding and ended up getting assistance instead of punishment.

The man explained that he was having a bad day. Photo: Fox26.

Caught for overspeeding

David, a 79-year-old man, was stopped by Sterling Heights Police in Michigan, US, for driving over the speed limit and was found to be distressed.

According to Fox 26 Huston, when officer Kevin Coates stopped David for speeding, he instantly knew he was not okay.

The elderly was reportedly crying and in anguish, explaining to the police that everything was going wrong and needed help.

He wanted to make wife happy

David explained that he had a sick wife and adult son with special needs and had bought a new TV for his family.

However, he was unable to perfectly hook the TV up and was running around looking for the right cables for the job.

He had also been to stores to figure out how the connection works as he wanted to make his wife happy even in her bad state.

The man was asked to explain the problem, but he could not, saying his old TV was different from the new one, hence did not know what to do.

Visit David's home

Officer Kevin offered to stop by David's home after one hour due to a police call, and he kept his word.

Accompanied by two other policemen, they arrived at David's home an hour later and assisted him in connecting his new TV. They even showed him how to find different channels.

David was very grateful, saying he is not good with technology and would not have connected anything if it were not for the officers. The old man only received a verbal warning for speeding.

