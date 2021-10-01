A 50-year-old man, Beyhan Mutlu, has stirred massive reactions after news got out that he joined his own search party

Hours after the search for him went on, the man who happened to be one of the volunteers spoke up

Many Instagram users said that they will really like to get whatever the man must have taken to behave in such a manner

A man, Beyhan Mutlu, mistakenly joined the search party that was looking for him and started looking for himself for hours before he came to his senses.

Vice World News reports that the 50-year-old man from Turkey was the night before drinking with his friends. Drunk, he wandered into the bush.

Who are you looking for?

When his friends could not locate him, they reached out to the police to help them. The authorities then formed a search party.

When the effort to find him intensified, other people volunteered. They kept calling his name for hours when a man spoke and reportedly questioned:

“Who are we looking for? I am here.”

Is this the first time such is happening?

It should, however, be noted that details of how the man joined his search party are not clear yet. The same media reports that it would not be the first time such would happen as a missing tourist in 2012 also joined his search party.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ij.bartolome said:

"Laughing so hard at this hour."

britbeso said:

"I want whatever he drank."

joaquinrme said:

"Taking “finding youself” to a whole new level."

ankeet_thali said:

"Na, can't find him. Can somebody put a mirror in the forest?"

jay_el_321 said:

"Do I want to be so drunk I forget myself."

