When it comes to court wedding looks, most brides tend to go for the conventional style that often includes pantsuits, skirt suits and very formal, structured gowns.

This is why brides who go against the norm and dare to be different often stand out in style.

Gorgeous Nigerian bride rocks daring look for her civil wedding

Source: Instagram

This is certainly the case for a gorgeous fashion designer identified as Nosa Aisosa whose choice of outfit for her civil wedding is one we will not forget in a hurry.

With her hair pushed back in a sleek form, Nosa channelled her inner fashionista in a stunning mermaid dress.

While the upper part of Nosa's white mono strap look was made of plain fabric, the lower half of the dress was comprised of shimmery sheer fabric.

See photos below:

Lady stuns in simple wedding dress

A typical white wedding in Nigeria is one filled with lush and luxury ranging from the bridal looks down to the entire wedding party. Amongst all the things a bride hopes to get right is her wedding dress(es).

For many Nigerian women, if the dress isn't big and lacey, it has to be well bedazzled to make them stand out on their big day.

A lady who recently got married did so in a dress that had neither of these things.

Identified on Instagram as @bimmms24, the bride was all shades of gorgeous on her wedding day and it is glaring to see that minimalist looks for such occasions are a win-win when done right.

Court wedding dress inspirations

For many women, a court wedding doesn't necessarily require much dressing up like that of the white wedding ceremony.

However, this is where many brides get it wrong as the line between keeping things toned down and not bothering to put an effort gets blurred out. Courthouse weddings usually call for a tone-down, more civil look. Hence, back in the days, couples usually opted for suits as their official wedding look.

Well, not anymore. Things have since changed - for the women at least. While the men's court wedding fashion look is pretty restrictive, there is a lot women can do, and have done to wed in style.

