When you dare to be different in fashion, you more often than not leave a lasting impression and this is certainly what a Nigerian bride recently did.

While most brides go for seemingly simply cut necklines and sleeves, the beautiful lady identified on Instagram as Adunni Anike came through with all the drama.

The bride looked gorgeous in her dress. Photo credit: RM Studios

Source: Instagram

She rocked a uniquely designed wedding dress with ruffled sleeves and a cape made of tulle.

Not only did she stand out in this fabulous dress, but she also pulled off the bold choice pretty well as she wore a natural shade of makeup and kept her neck devoid of jewellery.

Watch the video below to see the full look:

Simple wedding look

A typical white wedding in Nigeria is one filled with lush and luxury ranging from the bridal looks down to the entire wedding party. Amongst all the things a bride hopes to get right is her wedding dress(es).

For many Nigerian women, if the dress isn't big and lacey, it has to be well bedazzled to make them stand out on their big day.

A lady who recently got married did so in a dress that had neither of these things.

Identified on Instagram as @bimmms24, the bride was all shades of gorgeous on her wedding day and it is glaring to see that minimalist looks for such occasions are a win-win when done right.

Lady weds in beige dress

MTV's Are You the One? stars, Uche Nwosu and Clinton Moxam, recently tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony witnessed by their loved ones.

The celebrity couple who met on season six of the MTV dating series and after a year of being engaged, sealed the deal on Saturday, September 4, in Chicago.

Her beau, Clinton opted for a tux from Vera Wang's line, giving him that simple but sleek look. And judging by how well put-together his locks wear, it is safe to say he did a little bit of pre-wedding grooming.

Uche, on the other hand, looked breathtaking in her bold choice of a Zuhair Murad gown.

Source: Legit