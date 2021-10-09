Former presidential candidate Olawepo-Hashim has met with the caretaker chairman of the APC, Governor Buni, following his defection to the ruling party

At the meeting in Abuja, Olawepo-Hashim commended Buni's leadership style and urged Nigerian politicians to avoid using ethnic sentiments to push their agenda

Governor Buni hailed the new APC chieftain and assured him that he will be accorded the same treatment given to the party's founding members

FCT, Abuja - Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, a former presidential candidate, has officially joined the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 elections.

Olawepo-Hashim on Thursday, October 7, met with Mai Mala Buni, the APC caretaker committee chairman and governor of Yobe state in his residence in Abuja.

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, a former presidential candidate has officially joined the APC as he meets the party's caretaker chairman in Abuja. Photo credit: Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim's media office

In a statement released on Friday, October 8, by his media office, the APC chieftain urged leaders elected on the party's platforms to desist from using ethnoreligious platforms to ventilate their concerns on policy matters.

He also advised political leaders to utilise the internal machinery of the party to ventilate their opinions and resolve their differences instead of retreating to ethnic and religious conclaves to inflame passion and division.

Olawepo-Hashim recalled that it has never been the tradition in the politics of the country for leaders to be aggregating as southern leaders or northern leaders.

According to him, the second Republic leaders spoke as UPN or NPN, PRP or NPP, GNPP or NAP, or at best Progressives versus Conservatives.

Olawepo-Hashim also commended Governor Buni for his efforts in expanding the membership base of the party.

In his reaction, Governor Buni thanked Olawepo-Hashim and the delegation saying the party is delighted to attract a great leader like him.

He said:

"You are not a new face to us, we respect you greatly. Do not see yourself as a new joiner in APC, you are equal now to everyone that came into APC from day one."

