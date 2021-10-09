Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Cross, spoke about the kind of partner Angel might be in a romantic relationship

During a radio interview with Angel present, he stated that he was unsure if she was capable of staying in love

According to her, the controversial Shine Ya Eyes housemate is the type to walk out of a 2-day-old marriage

Nigerians on social media have reacted to some remarks made by Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Cross, about his fellow ex-housemate, Angel.

In a recent interview with a radio station, Cross - in the presence of Angel - expressed his feelings about Angel's ability to be in a stable relationship.

Cross speaks on the kind of partner Angel might be

Cross who expressed uncertainty about whether she was capable of falling in love or even staying in love, added that she looked like the type to walk out of a marriage after two days.

In his words:

"She be like that kain person weh go marry now then after two days tell you say me I don dey comot o, I don dey pack. Or she go tell you say she don pack, she don move her things, You go come house you no go see anybody."

In the clip trending on social media, Angel is seen smiling broadly as Cross speaks.

Check out the video clip below:

Reactions

The video which has since gone viral, sparked mixed feelings among social media users. While others say she would make a good partner despite being underrated, others agreed with Cross.

Check out some comments below:

sisi_sucre:

"She was not finding the talk funny, and girls like angel actually do have better marriages, I’ve seen this in real life "

website__mobileapp__developer:

"The underrated women make the best wife …. Trust me."

chy_wayers:

"Wasn't it the same way people were underrating Kim Kardashian prior to her being married? But she turned out a better wife."

sir_eltee:

"What Cross means is that she belongs to the street. That she can’t stay in marriage"

onismate:

"I love and admire cross and Angel's friendship. Personally, Angel needs more time to heal and grow up. She's had a rough childhood and teenage years."

asaoliver1:

"Same way they judged Mercy Johnson."

qingchu_____:

"She’s the type that can play with your brothers seductively and make them wanna start flirting with her but will turn them down and they will be ashamed."

BBNaija stars party hard

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye stars were gathered together once again for a fun dinner party held recently at a location in Abuja.

The former housemates turned up in their numbers with beautiful attires as they graced the event that was full of life.

Happy memories were shared once again, relationships were rekindled. It was just a packed evening for fans to cherish.

