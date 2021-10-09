Former Senate President, Senator David Bonaventure Mark, has been touted as one of the likely politicians to emerge as the next Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman.

Several media reports have suggested that major PDP stakeholders are zeroing in on the Benue-born politician as the next leader of the party.

David Mark is rumoured to be one of the favourites for the PDP national chairmanship position. Photo credit: David Mark

Mark, 73, is a retired Nigerian Army Brigadier General and led the Senate of Nigeria from 2007 to 2015.

Legit.ng has listed 5 reasons why Mark will likely emerge as the next PDP boss.

1. Political maturity

Senator Mark is one of the mature politicians you can ever find in these climes. He is never involved in verbal confrontations, unnecessary bickering, and loud political banters like most of his peers. That is why Mark enjoys the massive respect of both his party members and opposition party chieftains.

2. Steady hands

It is not easy to preside over the Nigerian Senate for eight years given the proverbial banana peel in the red chambers. But, Mark came, presided, and literally conquered. The Senate enjoyed peace during his reign while the House of Representatives boiled over and over again. Mark offered unrivalled leadership and carried all his colleagues along by famously referring to them as 'My Bosses.'

3. Experience

To say Mark is experienced is an understatement. He is an enigma who has seen it all in Nigeria's public service. Prior to his senatorial career, Mark was the military governor of Niger state from 1984 to 1986 and later the minister of communications under the Babangida regime. The Otukpo-born politician spent 20 years in the Nigerian Senate.

4. Commands respect

If there is anyone the increasingly recalcitrant PDP governors will respect, it is Mark. While the governors of the main opposition party seem to be deciding the fate of the PDP at all times, there is a need to have someone at the helm of affairs who will not be a pushover either by governors or other groups within the party. Mark is one person who will be stabilizing force in a party threatening to explode.

5. North central zone

It is time for the PDP to give recognition to the North Central zone of the country in its party affairs. When zoning favours the north within the party, most times, the northeast and the northwest benefit from such arrangements. It is now time for the north-central to be carried along and have a sense of belonging in the party. Mark can be a rallying point for the zone in its quest to have a say in the PDP.

