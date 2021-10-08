The remains of late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu are to be in the custody of the Nigerian Navy as according to a court order

This order was given by a court in Lagos after the former governor's wife filed a suit against some of his relatives

Following this, the court has ordered the family members not to refrain from any act that will mock the memory of the deceased

With preparation for the burial ceremony of late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, a former military governor of Lagos, in top gear, a high court in the state has issued a restraining order.

The Ikeja court on Thursday, October 7, ordered the Nigerian Navy not to release the remains of the deceased for burial, Guardian reports.

The remains of late Kanu are to be with the Nigerian Navy (Photo: Lagos State Government)

Source: Facebook

This verdict read by the presiding judge, Justice C.A. Balogun, is occasioned by the struggle by relatives of the former governor over the right to take part in the burial rites.

The decision of the court which restrained other family members from making a mockery of the deceased came after the suit filed by Gladys Ndubuisi Kanu, the second wife of Kanu.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Kanu's wife had prayed the court to direct the respondents, their agents not to threaten her as she concludes preparation for the ceremony fixed for Saturday, October 16.

Granting this request, the court ruled:

“The right thing to do is to allow justice to prevail. The Navy must not release the body of the deceased for now. We must ensure that we don’t make a mockery of an ex-governor. There is no need for that."

Ex-military governor of Lagos and Imo, Ndubuisi Kanu, dies at 77

Earlier, Kanu had been reported dead. Kanu, according to one of his close allies, Joe Okei-Odumakin, died in the morning of Wednesday, January 13.

Speaking with journalists on the sad news, Okei-Odumakin said:

“I can confirm that he has passed on. This is very sad news. A statement will be issued soon."

As at the time of writing this report, nothing was known about the cause of the former governor's death.

Kanu was known to have joined the pro-democracy movement, NADECO, and was instrumental to the agitation that actualised the cancellation of the June 12 presidential election in 1993.

Source: Legit