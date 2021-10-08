Popular Nollywood actor, Fred Amata, has taken to social media to joyfully announce that his sister is finally getting married

Amata took to his Instagram page with a touching story of how his beloved sibling persevered with steadfastness and commitment

The actor also pointed out the different ways his sister was ridiculed when she was much younger about her single status

It is indeed a year of joy in the household of popular Nollywood actor, Fred Amata, as his sister, Erumena, will finally walk down the aisle with the man of her dreams.

The veteran shared a copy of the wedding invitation and in his caption shared an intriguing story of how his sister became a manifestation of God's awesomeness.

God came through

In his lengthy caption, Amata summarized his sister's childhood and how challenging it was to see girls of her age getting married.

Erumena approached her 40s a single woman faced with impossibilities and ridicule especially by society for holding on to her steadfastness and conviction.

Amata noted that his sister was reminded about how she would not find a man or become too old and settle for a younger person.

By the time Erumena turned 60, the actor noted that the entire family had given up until God decided to come through with his awesomeness.

Fred's sister is set to walk down the aisle on October 9, 2021.

"Sister Mena finds herself approaching her 40s single unmarried staked against mountains of seeming impossibilities and ridiculed. You too old, you can no longer Marry, You too tall you will Marry a short man. You too old even if you find a man, You would be Older than him."

Nigerians react

Read some of the comments sighted on Amata's post below:

monicafriday1:

"This God!!! I no fit see am finish! Shocker Master!!! You can never see Him coming. He always shows up to show his own off!!!! Glory Glory Glory."

elohoefemuai:

"This made me cry just reading this."

dkelechirhoda:

"Wow… I’m so encouraged and inspired… I can’t even give up. Thank you Jesus."

styleessencebyjane:

"It's indeed the Lord's doing and it's marvelous in our eyes."

