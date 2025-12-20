Musk wins US court appeal of $56 bn Tesla pay package
A Delaware appeals court cleared the way Friday for tech CEO Elon Musk to receive a long-contested $56 billion Tesla pay package, reversing an earlier judgment in the long-running case.
The decision by the Delaware Supreme Court rejects a pair of judgments by Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of Delaware's Court of Chancery and sets the stage for another windfall for the world's richest person.
In a pair of 2024 rulings, McCormick invalidated the 2018 package, which once loomed as historically large but has since been eclipsed by the billionaire's most recent Tesla package.
The five-judge appeals panel determined that McCormick ruled improperly in ordering a rescission, the tossing out of Musk's package in its entirety.
"It is undisputed that Musk fully performed under the 2018 grant, and Tesla and its stockholders were rewarded for his work," the ruling said. "We reverse the Court of Chancer's rescission remedy."
Though approved by a majority of Tesla shareholders, the 2018 package ended up in court when Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta challenged the award as excessive.
The court struck down the award in January 2024 following a five-day trial, calling the process "deeply flawed." The board proved vulnerable to manipulation by Musk, "the paradigmatic 'Superstar CEO," wrote McCormick, who upheld her determination in December 2024 following an appeal.
But Tesla's board has provided staunch support to Musk throughout the legal saga, approving in August 2025 an "interim" compensation award worth about $29 billion for Musk and then unveiling a pay package worth as much as $1 trillion.
Tesla shareholders on November 6 easily approved the latest package, which is tied to a number of performance and valuation targets.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.