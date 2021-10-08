In order to prepare for the forthcoming election, INEC has announced the total number of registered voters in the state

The commission also updated its list by eliminating double or multiple registrations by voters in the state

INEC said it has also commenced some of its activities that would prepare the path for the forthcoming election in Anambra

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday, October 7, presented an updated voters' register for the Anambra governorship election to political parties in the state.

The electoral body during its presentation said that a total of 2,525,471 registered voters will be participating in the November 6 Anambra governorship election.

Eligibility of Anambra voters

Speaking to leaders of political parties in the state, the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu said there at the end of the continuous voters' registration on September 5, there were 77,475 valid registrants in Anambra.

He noted that the figure when added to the existing register of 2,447,996 eligible voters during the 2019 election, the number stands at 2,525,471.

According to the INEC chairman, 62,698 individuals who were already registered but went ahead to double register were fished out by the commission.

He said double or multiple registrations of voters is invalid by the provision of the law and principles guiding the commission.

INEC activities ahead of Anambra election

In a separate statement by Festus Okoye, the chairman of information and voter education committee, said the commission has addressed various issues including preparations for the conduct of the Anambra governorship election.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that INEC had stated that the commission is working towards reducing the cost of election ahead of the 2023 general polls.

INEC said the total amount of funds expected to be spent during the election would soon be made known to the public.

Yakubu said that election funding is determined by various variables which might defer in different election cycles.

It also said that a comprehensive list of all the polling units that would be active at the 2023 general election would soon be published on the commission's website and social media platforms.

In other news, the commission has given reasons why it still had some dead people on its voters' register.

Yakubu attributed this to the unavailability of current data from the National Population Commission.

He assured that once this data is available, the commission would see to it that the voters' register is duly updated.

