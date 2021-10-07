The price of diesel has been increased by Nigerian marketers according to latest reports from media outlets

In fact, the price of diesel ranged from N303 to N320 per litre at several filling stations in Lagos and parts of the country

Many people believe that this will have serious adverse effect on the production sector as they mostly rely on diesel to power their machines

Fuel marketers have increased the price of Automotive Gas Oil, also known as diesel, to N320 per litre as the further rise in global oil prices and naira depreciation pushed up the cost of importing fuel into the country.

The price of diesel, which is not regulated by the government, has surged by over 40 per cent so far this year from an average price of N225 per litre in January.

Some experts believe that the rising cost of diesel will lead to job loss in the country. Photo: President Buhari

Source: Depositphotos

Business owners have expressed fear that the spike in diesel price might force more businesses to sack employees amid rising energy costs.

Diesel is mostly used by businesses, especially manufacturers, to power their generators amid a lack of reliable power supply from the national grid. Many vehicles transporting goods and people across the country also use diesel.

Our correspondent observed on Wednesday that the price of diesel ranged from N303 to N320 per litre at several filling stations in Lagos.

Total, Mobil, Oando and Capital Oil and Gas filling stations, all along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, sold the product for N320, N315, N305 and N304.50 per litre respectively.

Crude oil price accounts for a large chunk of the final cost of petroleum products, and the further increase in oil prices means that the landing cost of imported fuel will rise.

Oil prices have extended their rally in recent days. The international oil benchmark, Brent crude, rose on to as high as $83.47 per barrel on Wednesday, its highest since October 2018, but fell to $80.95 per barrel as of 5:30pm Nigerian time.

The Managing Director of 11Plc (formerly Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc), Mr Adetunji Oyebanji, told our correspondent that marketers importing diesel into the country could not get access to dollars at the official rate of N413/$1.

“We are not able to get the dollars we need from the banking system for fuel imports; so, it is because diesel pricing is free that is why we are still importing it. But because the pricing of petrol is pegged, we cannot import it,” said the immediate past chairman of Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria.

Subsidy removal: Petrol price could rise to N1,000 per litre, DPR alerts Nigerians

Meanwhile, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) issued a warning that when the petrol subsidy regime comes to an end, Nigerians may have to spend as much as N1000 per litre for the product if an alternative energy source is not provided.

This was disclosed by the DPR director, Sarki Auwalu, at the Second Quarter, 2021 Business Dinner of Petroleum Club Lagos.

In a statement seen by Legit.ng on the DPR website, Auwalu, who was responding to questions and comments generated by a paper he delivered, said Nigeria was spending so much on petrol subsidy.

What must be done to keep petrol at N162 per litre

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, the group managing director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, said smuggling of petroleum has to stop to avoid the rising subsidy payments that have kept the country in a state of bleeding.

He said Nigeria cannot afford the payment of subsidy with the high rate of daily consumption being recorded which is due to the illegal export of petrol through the nation's borders.

According to him, the menace of smuggling has to stop for the government to maintain the current N162 per litre.

