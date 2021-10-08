A gentleman gave 50 pesewas (N34) in church and that ended up destroying the admiration he had unknowingly won

The secret admirer, a young lady, disclosed this and explained that she stopped crushing on him at that moment

Legit.ng has compiled some interesting comments that were shared by Ghanaians on the video

A lady in Ghana is cracking ribs online after sharing how she lost all the feelings she had for a handsome young man she had been admiring in her church.

In a recorded voice note that is being shared on social media, the disappointed secret admirer who did not disclose her identity indicated that the gentleman put her off by giving 50 pesewas (N34) as an offering.

She explained her decision to stop admiring the young man with the logic that if he can give his creator just half a cedi, then he will be too stingy to take any good care of her.

Sad lady Photo credit: Mark Peterson

Source: UGC

What people are saying about this

Ofui Gyimifou Akuffo Addo hilariously decided to get political about this:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"NPP fou nkwasiaa fou,mmoaa party NPP,all NPP supporters are fools, NPP fou moye agyimifou."

Ghudboi AQhwesi Ïväñ opined that the gentleman in question must be part of the instrumentalists in the church.

"The guy will be an instrumentalist hAha."

Ajoa Asiedu Apenu used the opportunity to tag some of her close friends to come and witness this for themselves.

"Nana Ama Asieduaa AddoGloria Gloria EdmondAngela Angela Darko Opare Addoreunice Eunice Amponsah come n carry ur sister go!!"

Watch the video below

Two friends want to marry me

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady who chose not to disclose her identity got thousands of people reacting online after she narrated the love situation that she currently finds herself in.

In an anonymous letter that was shared on social media by popular relationship advisor, Abena Manokekame, the lady indicates that two men who are best friends both expressed interest in her.

According to the narrator, the most confusing part of the entire situation is that she loves both of them equally and does not want to hurt either one of them by accepting the other's proposal.

Source: Legit.ng