Two best friends have proposed love to a Ghanaian lady and she finds herself in a fix as she loves both of them

Narrating the story in an anonymous letter, the lady said she is not ready to lose both men because of the love she has for them

She also indicates that it seems impossible for her to hurt one person and choose the other

A young lady who chose not to disclose her identity has gotten thousands of people reacting online after she narrated the love situation that she currently finds herself in.

She's confused and needs help

In an anonymous letter that was shared on social media by popular relationship advisor, Abena Manokekame, the lady indicates that two men who are best friends both expressed interest in her.

According to the narrator, the most confusing part of the entire situation is that she loves both of them equally and does not want to hurt either one of them by accepting the other's proposal.

To make matters even worse, the lady says she does not want to lose both either, as that would make her feel heartbroken.

What social media users are saying

After reading her full letter, below were some thoughts expressed by social media users.

@catherine_sowah mentioned:

"It's either she doesn't love any of them or she loves one, but the other offers more ( physical appearance, more etc.). Or she loves her male friend's friend and doesn't want to hurt his feelings."

@herbertbedi indicated:

"You can't accept one and let the other go because you love both equally. You can't walk away either because it will break your heart yet you still want advice?? Looks like you took a stand already. How is it possible for people to love two people equally??"

@DegreatAyax said:

"Are they also in love with you?Sister, open your eyes. BOYS have everything planned. Let them go unless you want them both to smash you."

