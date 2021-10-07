Fans of BBNaija season 6 ex-housemate, Saskay has surprised her with mouthwatering gifts to show their appreciation for her

The female fans gave her one of the tallest money tower gifts and 30 beautiful boxes that contains expensive gifts

Other fans of the reality star have promised that more amazing gifts are on the way for her as she flaunts the beautiful gifts on Instagram

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Saskay is enjoying massive fan love and she is proud of their support.

The reality star showed off a huge money tower donated by her female fans and 30 boxes that contained amazing gifts.

Fans send Saskay massive money tower gifts. Credit: @offiicalsaskay

Source: Instagram

Saskay regarded the female fans as her sisters who have shown genuine love for her over the years.

She flaunted the new gifts during her Instagram live session and blushed as she unwrapped the lovely gift boxes one after the other.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

This new set of gifts were coming after Saskay's foreign fans sent her a brand new iPhone and wrapped it with a beautiful note that got her emotional.

Watch the video below:

Fans reaction

Fans have promised Saskay that more beautiful gifts are coming from them and she deserved even more.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read below:

Chanceeclothing:

"Na so love go dey choke you babygal."

Sky_marv_real_investment:

"You deserve all the Love Queen you are one of a kind."

Princessnmeham:

"Congrats girl... We veritas family are so proud of youuuu."

Finessegill:

"Sasforce loves you, you deserve everything good."

Officialprofkayode:

"DEAR SASKAY you deserve more. Keep counting.... beginning of many beginnings."

Xtyanyebe:

"You never see anything, this is just the beginning."

Jahkachollom:

"Babygirl you deserve it and even more."

Fan gift Whitemoney brand new Toyota Venza gift

A fan of BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney surprised him with a brand new Toyota Venza gift.

The fan did not care about Whitemoney's impressive N90 million grand prize win from the show, he still went further and showered him with the new mouthwatering gift.

Other fans of the BBNaija winner have promised him more gifts because he has got streets and massive fans love.

Source: Legit