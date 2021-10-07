Breaking: Governor Obiano reports Abubakar Malami to President Buhari
Politics

Breaking: Governor Obiano reports Abubakar Malami to President Buhari

by  Aanu Adegun
  • President Muhammadu Buhari is reportedly not interested in declaring a state of emergency in Anambra
  • According to Governor Willie Obiano, the threat to declare a state of emergency was not the president's idea
  • Going further, the Anambra governor revealed that he had also reported Abubakar Malami to the president

Your support matters. Sustain independent journalism in Nigeria – contribute to Legit.ng.

Anambra Governor Willie Obiano has disclosed that the threat to the declaration of a state of emergency in the State was not President Muhammadu Buhari’s idea.

Obiano disclosed this to State House Correspondents after a meeting with Buhari in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said he reported the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to the President on the matter.

The Governor also described the threat as unfortunate, wondering why he had not contemplated the imposition of emergency rule in northern States during massive killings occasioned by banditry.

Read also

Breaking: Security operatives everywhere as National Assembly awaits Buhari for 2022 budget presentation

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Source: Legit

Tags:
Online view pixel