Breaking: Governor Obiano reports Abubakar Malami to President Buhari
- President Muhammadu Buhari is reportedly not interested in declaring a state of emergency in Anambra
- According to Governor Willie Obiano, the threat to declare a state of emergency was not the president's idea
- Going further, the Anambra governor revealed that he had also reported Abubakar Malami to the president
Anambra Governor Willie Obiano has disclosed that the threat to the declaration of a state of emergency in the State was not President Muhammadu Buhari’s idea.
Obiano disclosed this to State House Correspondents after a meeting with Buhari in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He said he reported the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to the President on the matter.
The Governor also described the threat as unfortunate, wondering why he had not contemplated the imposition of emergency rule in northern States during massive killings occasioned by banditry.
Source: Legit