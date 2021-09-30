Southeast governors have reacted to the gruesome murder of Chike Akunyili, husband of late Dora Akunyili

Governor Umahi who spoke on behalf of others commiserated with the people of Anambra state over the killing

The governors gave the security agencies a marching order to go all out to uncover and arrest all the perpetrators of the killing

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - The southeast governors’ forum has condemned the killing of Chike Akunyili, husband of late Dora Akunyili, the ex-director general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Akunyili was reportedly killed alongside his police escort and his driver, on Tuesday night, September 28, in Anambra state.

The southeast governors’ forum has condemned the killing of Chike Akunyili in Anambra state. Photo credit: David Nweze Umahi

Source: Facebook

Reacting, David Umahi, chairman of the forum, in a statement on Wednesday, September 29, expressed worry over how the southeast is losing most of its finest to hoodlums, The Cable reported.

Umahi, in the statement by Francis Nwaze, his spokesman, commiserated with the people of Anambra state over the said incident.

He appealed to security agencies to arrest all the perpetrators and ensure that they are made to face justice, Vanguard also stated.

The statement read partly:

“We give security agencies a marching order to go all out to uncover and arrest all the perpetrators of this inhuman act and make them face justice.”

Governor Umahi also charged the people of the region to collaborate with relevant security apparatus to stamp out insecurity in the zone.

Buhari's media aide names alleged murderers of late Chike Akunyili

Meanwhile, Lauretta Onochie, a presidential media aide, has claimed late Chike Akunyili was killed by members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Onochie made the allegation on her Facebook page on Wednesday, September 29. The presidential media aide added that the deceased's security detail, a priest and his driver, were also murdered.

She went on to state that he and the others came to Onitsha for a function in honour of his late wife, Dora, adding that the killings took place during the return journey.

Obiano places N20m bounty on killers of Chike Akunyili, others

In a related report, Governor Willie Obiano has announced N20 million reward for anyone who has useful information that can lead to the arrest of those behind the gruesome murder of Dr Chike Akunyili and other heinous attacks in Anambra state.

The Anambra governor made this known in his address posted on Facebook on Wednesday, September 29.

Obiano lamented that some armed persons have unleashed terror with sporadic attacks on innocent citizens in various parts of the state in the past few days.

Source: Legit