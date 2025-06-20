The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has announced that it will open its offices on weekends to serve Nigerian taxpayers

In a rare move hailed as a model for responsive public service, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has begun opening its offices on weekends to serve Nigerian taxpayers.

The initiative, which runs from June 14 to 29, is designed to assist individuals and businesses struggling to meet the Companies Income Tax (CIT) filing deadline of June 30.

Zaach Adedeji's FIRS announced plans to open offices on weekends.

FIRS to open offices at weekends nationwide

Under the directive of FIRS Executive Chairman Dr. Zacch Adedeji, offices will operate on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. across the Large, Medium, Government, and Emerging Taxpayer Groups. The weekend extension applies nationwide, from Lagos to Kwara and beyond.

Describing the move, Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi, the technical assistant on broadcast media to the Executive Chairman, said:

“This is not a publicity stunt. It is a timely response to a pressing need… It offers flexibility. It removes pressure. And most importantly, it reflects something we do not see often enough in public service: consideration.”

The policy is particularly aimed at taxpayers who cannot leave work or close their shops during the week. According to Atoyebi, this shows a deliberate leadership style rooted in institutional reform and inclusion.

Since his appointment in 2023, Dr Adedeji has focused on strengthening internal structures within FIRS. Staff remuneration, performance-based promotions, and welfare improvements have contributed to better morale and productivity. These reforms were notably praised by staff during the 2025 Workers' Day celebrations.

FIRS sets revenue target

FIRS is targeting a ₦25.2 trillion revenue goal for 2025, after achieving ₦21.6 trillion in 2024. Rather than applying pressure, the agency is investing in long-term infrastructure like the TaxPro Max platform and establishing satellite offices to encourage voluntary compliance.

“This is not just about convenience,” Atoyebi noted. “It is about moving forward in ways that matter.”

This comes as the FIRS has announced that corporate and personal income tax thresholds have been increased.

The announcement came as stakeholders across the business, academic and civil society organisations gathered recently for a roundtable to demystify Nigeria’s new tax reform law and bring the public up to speed on its provisions and benefits.

FIRS moves to debunk tax law misconceptions

The engagement was jointly organised by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (Northwest) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and served as a platform to debunk misconceptions about the new law and promote a better understanding of its implications for businesses and individuals.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (Northwest), Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai, disclosed that the new initiative was necessary due to misinformation regarding the new tax policy.

According to him, there have been a lot of misconceptions regarding the new tax law, stating that the engagement was designed to debunk them and provide accurate information on the revenue-sharing formula among the states.

Zaach Adedeji, FIRS chairman, receiving briefing from President Bola Tinubu.

He said that 50% of the revenue will be shared on an equal basis among the states, 30% based on consumption levels, and 20% based on population.

FIRS unveils strategy to achieve N25.2 trillion tax revenue

Legit.ng earlier reported that FIRS has finally released the breakdown of its strategy to achieve the N25.2 trillion revenue target in 2025.

The National Assembly Joint Committee on Finance announced this revenue target of N25.2 trillion for the FIRS on January 15, 2025, after commending them for successfully surpassing last year’s target.

FIRS recorded a total revenue of N21.6 trillion in 2024, surpassing the target of N19.4 trillion by an impressive 11% and setting a new record for the service.

