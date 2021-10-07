Big Brother Naija season six ended on a good note for Whitemoney's fans as he eventually emerged winner with a huge votes gap

The Shine Ya Eye star was invited to a delegates welcome party with the first runner up, Liquorose and other BBNaija stars from other seasons

A video of Whitemoney enjoying himself and showing off his signature dance style has made the rounds on social media

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney has been labelled the king of cruise and he recently lived up to his name.

The young man and the first runner up of the show, Liquorose, were invited to Kano state for the Multichoice delegates welcome party, and it was attended by former housemates, Diane and Prince.

Whitemoney dances as he gets called up to the stage Photo credit: @realitytving

The moment Whitemoney was announced, he stepped up to the stage with his signature dance move as he moved to the Igbo tune playing.

The Shine Ya Eye star donned brown pants, a cream coloured shirt with slippers to match. He also had blonde extensions on his hair.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Read some of the comments about Whitemoney sighted on social media below:

mar_goodness:

"Maaaaaaaziiiiiiiii!!"

iam_prettylysa:

"This our signature dance eeeeeeeh."

bina_officiale:

"Unlike Laycon, Whitemoney actually has a good fashion sense."

patrick_maryjane:

"Everywhere stew stew my favorite na cruise master."

mis__nancy:

"Big man fit white money wella."

jhiboo:

"Love the way white been taking care of rose since noon, for baby girl is so stressed out already. Anyways rose looks pretty throughout today."

derrah_xo:

"White money dressed like the Igbo man that he is."

