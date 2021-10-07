The COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference will take place later this month and run into November in Glasgow, UK

Nigeria is expected to be part of the meetings which focus on encouraging countries affected by climate change to among other things, protect and restore ecosystems

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN will be attending strategic meetings on behalf of Nigeria, before the conference proper

FCT, Abuja - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, would be representing President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, October 8 at a series of meetings hosted by the United Nations ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference-a.k.a COP 26.

The conference will be held later this month from Sunday, October 31 to Friday, November 12 in Glasgow, Scotland in the United Kingdom.

VP Osinbajo will articulate Nigeria's position ahead of the climate change conference billed for Glasgow. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

The meetings to be held in London will focus on the issues around a just and equitable Energy Transition towards the attainment of the global target of Net-Zero emissions by 2050.

Osinbajo who had spoken earlier at the UN High-Level Dialogue on Energy has been articulating the federal government's view that as the international community proceeds towards the Net-Zero emissions target.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Nigerian government stance has been that there is the need to ensure that the transition is just and equitable taking into consideration the status of developing nations like Nigeria who will still depend on gas projects in the period of the transition.

There have been concerns expressed by developing countries like Nigeria that the plan -(being a part of the Net-Zero emissions target) -to defund gas projects by a number of developed countries and certain multilateral agencies could rub developing countries like Nigeria wrongly, especially as such countries only contribute a very minimal percentage of the fossil fuel emissions.

Mr. Laolu Akande, the spokesman to the vice president confirmed to Legit.ng that Osinbajo would indeed be representing President Buhari at the event being organized by UN Energy this weekend in London.

VP Osinbajo's increasingly strategic foreign trips

Recall that VP Osinbajo recently represented President Buhari at the 2nd extraordinary summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on the political situation in the Republic of Guinea.

Before then, Osinbajo had participated at the previous ECOWAS extraordinary summit on the political situation in Guinea and Mali which was held virtually on Wednesday, September 8.

The vice president was accompanied on the trip by the foreign affairs minister of state, Ambassador Zubairu Dada.

Source: Legit Newspaper