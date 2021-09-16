Vice President Osinbajo will be present at the 2nd extraordinary summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Guinea

The summit is reportedly scheduled to review the situation in Guinea following the report of the ECOWAS high-level mission

The federal government had earlier condemned the coup d’etat in Guinea and demanded a return to constitutional order

FCT, Abuja - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will represent President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2nd extraordinary summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on the political situation in the Republic of Guinea.

Presidential spokesman, Laolu Akande, disclosed this on Thursday morning, September 16, The Nation reported.

VP Yemi Osinbajo has departed Abuja to represent President Buhari at the second extraordinary summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government. Photo credit: Kayode Olanrewaju

Legit.ng gathers that had Osinbajo had earlier participated at the previous ECOWAS extraordinary summit on the political situation in Guinea and Mali which was held virtually on Wednesday, September 8.

It was gathered that the physical meeting taking place on Thursday in Accra, Ghana, will review the situation in Guinea in light of the report of the ECOWAS high-level mission to Conakry, The Punch also stated.

The vice president would be accompanied by the foreign affairs minister of state, Ambassador Zubairu Dada.

FG condemns coup d’etat in Guinea, demands a return to constitutional order

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government vehemently rejected the coup d’etat in the Republic of Guinea on Sunday, September 5, which ousted President Alpha Conde from the seat of power.

The federal government made its position known in a statement shared on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, hours after heavy gunfire erupted near the presidential palace in Guinea.

Condemning the coup d'état, the federal government through the spokesperson of the foreign affairs ministry, Esther Sunsuwa, rejected any unconstitutional change of government.

Conde's government overthrown by Guinea’s Special Forces’ leader

Earlier, a Guinean Army Colonel, Mamady Doumbouya seized control of state television and declared that President Conde’s government had been dissolved and the West African nation’s borders closed.

The announcement came after hours of heavy gunfire erupted near the presidential palace.

After seizing the airwaves, the mutinous Guinean soldiers vowed to restore democracy and gave themselves a name, "The National Committee of Gathering and Development."

