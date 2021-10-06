The Peoples Democratic Party has reacted to the move by the federal government to impose a state of emergency in Anambra state

The opposition through its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan warned the APC-led federal government to perish every contemplation

Ologbondiyan alleged that the reported move is a ploy by the government to rig the Anambra governorship election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to perish the thought of imposing a state of emergency in Anambra State.

But while reacting through its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP alleged that move to foist an emergency rule in Anambra state was a ploy by the APC-led government to suppress the people, manipulate the process and rig the governorship election for the APC and its candidate.

Ologbondiyan asked the APC and its administration to come clean on their role in the sudden rise of insecurity in Anambra.

“This demand is predicated on apprehensions in the public space that the spate of insecurity in Anambra is contrived to heighten tension in the state so as to derail the democratic process to the advantage of the APC.

“The PDP insists that the Federal Government has the capacity to ensure peace in Anambra before, during and even after the election, if it so desired.

“We therefore invite the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC Federal Government to be guided accordingly. Our party also charges the people of Anambra state to remain calm and alert as well as take steps within the ambits of the law to resist plots by the APC to derail the electoral process in its inordinate ambition to seize Anambra through the back door,” he also said.

Source: Legit.ng News