Again, the federal government has promised to beef up security presence in Anambra state ahead of the November 6 elections

According to the minister of justice and the AGF, Abubakar Malami said FG has rolled out plans to declare a state of emergency in the state, if the need arises

Malami hinted further that the FG will do all that is required to ensure the protection of lives during the elections

FCT, Abuja- As part of its efforts to ensure the lives of the citizens are protected in the country, the federal government has announced that it will impose a state of emergency in Anambra state to tighten security ahead of the Saturday, November 6, governorship elections.

Channels TV reports that the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, made this announcement this on Wednesday, October 6, after the Federal Executive Council (FEC), meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential villa, in Abuja.

Malami said the government will do everything possible to ensure protection of lives and property adding that where there is evidence of failure of the state government to ensure democratic order and security of lives, the Federal Government will prevail and will not rule out the possibility of imposing a state of emergency.

President Buhari has promised to beef up secuirty in Anambra state ahead of the November 6, governorship elections. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

He said nothing is ruled out in the determination to ensure a hitch-free exercise, The Nigerian Tribune also reported.

The minister said:

"When our national security is attacked, and the sanctity of our constitutionally guaranteed democracy is threatened, no possibility is ruled out.

“As a government, we have a responsibility to ensure the sustenance of our democratic order. As a government, we have a responsibility to provide security to life and properties.

“So, within the context of these constitutional obligations, of the government or the desire to establish democratic norms and order, there is no possibility that is out ruled.

“The government will certainly do the needful in terms of ensuring that our elections are held in Anambra in terms of ensuring necessary security is provided, and in terms of ensuring protection is accorded to lives and properties."

Anambra election: IGP deploys new commissioner, special forces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered the immediate posting of Echeng Echeng as the new commissioner of police in Anambra state.

Echeng takes over from Tony Olofu, who has been redeployed to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The police boss also ordered the deployment of a detachment of police special forces to complement the ongoing peace-building efforts of the Nigeria Police Force Operation Restore Peace in Anambra.

ADC campaign DG resigns 2 months to election

In a related development, the director-general of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship campaign organisation, Dr. Harris Chuma-Odili has resigned from the party and active politics.

Chuma-Odili made this known in a statement he issued and sent to the party’s governorship candidate, Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo and national chairman, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu.

He explained that his decision to quit effective from Wednesday, September 22, was to allow him take on some new challenges, Legit.ng gathered.

Source: Legit