All hands are on deck to ensure that Anambra state is safe and secure ahead of its governorship election

Police authorities in the country have deployed special forces to the southeast state ahead of the electoral contest

A new police boss has also been deployed to the state in order to rejig the security system and bring more life to it

FCT, Abuja - The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered the immediate posting of Echeng Echeng as the new commissioner of police in Anambra state.

Echeng takes over from Tony Olofu, who has been redeployed to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

IGP Baba is keen on ensuring that the lives and properties of the Anambra people are safe. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The police boss also ordered the deployment of a detachment of police special forces to complement the ongoing peace-building efforts of the Nigeria Police Force Operation Restore Peace in Anambra.

This information was contained in a statement on Tuesday, October 5 by police spokesman, Frank Mba, and seen by Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has vowed to proceed with the Anambra governorship election.

The Nation newspaper quoted the INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, as saying the commission will go ahead with the exercise despite the escalating security situation in the state.

Nobody party can stop APC, says Oduah

Speaking on the forthcoming election, the senator representing Anambra North at the Senate, Senator Stella Oduah declared that the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) would be defeated in the next poll.

She said that no person or political party can stop the APC from winning the November 6, election.

Oduah also promised to deliver her senatorial district to the APC and its governorship candidate, Senator Andy Uba during the election.

ADC campaign DG resigns 2 months to election

In a related development, the director-general of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship campaign organisation, Dr. Harris Chuma-Odili has resigned from the party and active politics.

Chuma-Odili made this known in a statement he issued and sent to the party’s governorship candidate, Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo, and national chairman, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu.

He explained that his decision to quit effective from Wednesday, September 22, was to allow him to take on some new challenges.

Source: Legit