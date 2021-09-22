A fire outbreak caused by an electrical surge destroyed some offices at NPA's headquarters in Lagos on Wednesday, September 22

The management of NPA confirmed that some properties in the affected offices were damaged by the flames

However, the organisation noted that the inferno has been quenched by members of the fire service department

A fire outbreak on Wednesday, September 22, destroyed a lot of properties worth millions of naira at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)'s headquarters located along Broad Street, Lagos.

Daily Trust gathered that the inferno that affected about three offices on the sixth floor of the building was triggered by an electrical surge.

The fire has been put out by officials of the organisation

Olaseni Alakija, the general manager, corporate and strategic communication of NPA, confirmed the incident to journalists and added that members of the organisation's fire service department have contained the flames.

Alakija disclosed:

“The fire affected one office where 2 desktops, tables, chairs, and other furniture were lost. Two other adjoining offices were affected by smoke and soot.

“The management of the Authority appreciates the prompt response and professionalism of the Authority’s Fire service and security departments and wishes to assure all stakeholders and the general public that no sensitive documents were lost and normalcy has been restored and that our operations have not been disrupted in any way.”

An NPA senior staff who granted an interview to Legit.ng on condition of anonymity said the sixth floor has been cordoned off from persons who work in other parts of the building.

Amaechi makes final verdict on Bala Usman, says Buhari will determine fate of ex-NPA boss

Meanwhile, Rotimi Amaechi, the minister of transportation, had explained why the managing director of NPA, Hadiza Bala-Usman, was suspended.

Amaechi noted that Bala Usman was asked to step aside for proper investigation into the activities of NPA.

Legit.ng gathered that Usman was reportedly suspended for various infractions, including failure to remit surpluses to the consolidated revenue fund. The report noted that she was first appointed as the NPA MD in July 2016.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in January reappointed her as NPA MD, for an additional five-year tenure.

Amaechi, however, noted that the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) under Bala Usman’s leadership was completely shut out.

