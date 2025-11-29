A Nigerian man has taken a big step amid rising insecurity in the country to protect his house and family

A video shows what he did to his house, which no one expected, and it has gone viral on social media

His daughter, who didn’t initially like the house, eventually liked it after she realised the reason her father took the step,

A Nigerian man has gone viral online as a video showing the house he designed with very strong tools amid the cases of insecurity in the country made its way online.

The said video was shared by his daughter, and the video has since gone viral, not long after she made it available on her TikTok page.

Lady shows off her father’s secured house

The lady added a caption which explains the reason for her dad's decision even though she didn't initially like the way the house was built.

According to a post she made on her page @nnennavitalis via a popular social media platform, TikTok, she mentioned that her dad's decision is based on what's happening in the country.

In her post, she added a caption which read:

"When your dad's design is based on the insecurities happening in the country. Industrial galvanized angle iron choke."

She explained that insecurity in the country is what made her father arrive at the decision to secure the house with iron that strong so as to avoid any attacks.

She added in the description of the TikTok post that initially, she didn't like the design but she soon came to understand why he did that and later liked it.

Lady speaks about father's house

She mentioned that the country isn't good at the moment and anything can happen to anyone, hence the decisionher father had to take due to the level of insecurity in the country at the present moment.

Her statement:

"At first we didn’t like the fact that he used such iron, but later we got to like the fact he used it country no good. Even within the neighborhood things fit sup."

Aside from her father's house, she mentioned that unexpected things could also happen in her neighbourhood, hence why they had to protect themselves from harm.

Watch the video below:

